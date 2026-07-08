Russian volleyball players allowed to compete in international competitions after the IOC recommendations

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has lifted all restrictions on Russian athletes. From now on, they can again participate in official international tournaments under the auspices of the organization.

This is stated in a statement on the organizationʼs website.

They explained that they made this decision after the International Olympic Committee recommended to sports federations to lift all restrictions on Russian athletes.

FIVB says that the Russian national teams will now be reinstated in the world rankings with the same number of points they had at the time of their suspension. Russia is expected to return to international competition in 2027, as part of the Nations League and World Championship.

However, the volleyball federation has not yet made a decision on whether to allow Russians to compete in international competitions with national symbols. This issue will be resolved in the near future, after coordination with relevant international sports organizations.

The International Olympic Committee recommended the lifting of all restrictions on Russian athletes and temporarily reinstated the Russian Olympic Committee. Russian athletes were banned from international competitions after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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