The rules for issuing driverʼs licenses have changed in Ukraine — whatʼs new

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for issuing driverʼs licenses and admission to driving.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They explained that new rules are needed to adapt Ukrainian legislation to European standards and improve road safety.

From now on, driverʼs licenses will be issued for different periods depending on the category of vehicle:

for 15 years — for drivers of motorcycles and passenger cars (categories A1, A, B, B1, VE);

for 5 years — for drivers of freight and passenger transport (categories C, CE, C1, C1E, D, DE, D1, D1E, T).

After mandatory medical examinations are reintroduced in Ukraine, it will be necessary to confirm that your health allows you to drive a vehicle at each license exchange. For car drivers, this will be done once every 15 years, and for truck and passenger vehicle drivers, once every 5 years.

At the same time, certificates already issued remain valid until the expiration date specified in the document.

If a driver plans to exchange their license after its validity expires, they do not need to retake the theoretical or practical exam, unless otherwise provided by law.