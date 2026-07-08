Russians attacked Kyiv several times today. Three people were killed, 16 were injured

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones throughout the day on July 8. The shelling killed three people and injured 16 others.

This is reported by the Kyiv police.

One of the Russian drones hit the upper floors of a 25-story apartment building in the Desnyanskyi district. Rescuers evacuated the building and handed over the injured child to doctors, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

There is also a shooting in the Svyatoshynsky district. Among the victims is a minor girl and two medics. Law enforcement officers are clarifying the information about the number of victims.