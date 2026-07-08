The government will allocate over UAH 3 billion from the reserve fund to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling in Vyshneve

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate UAH 3.04 billion from the reserve fund to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling on July 6 in the city of Vyshneve (Kyiv region).

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram.

According to her, these funds will be used to compensate for destroyed or damaged housing, rebuild destroyed housing, overhaul high-rise buildings, and restore utility networks.

In Vyshneve, 280 residential buildings were damaged by the Russian strike, of which 253 are private and 27 are apartment buildings.