The government will allocate over UAH 3 billion from the reserve fund to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling in Vyshneve

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate UAH 3.04 billion from the reserve fund to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling on July 6 in the city of Vyshneve (Kyiv region).
This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram.
According to her, these funds will be used to compensate for destroyed or damaged housing, rebuild destroyed housing, overhaul high-rise buildings, and restore utility networks.
In Vyshneve, 280 residential buildings were damaged by the Russian strike, of which 253 are private and 27 are apartment buildings.
- Nine people were killed and nearly 30 injured in the Russian attack on Vyshneve. Svyrydenko said the city had seen the worst damage to residential buildings since the start of the full-scale invasion.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence to investigate what happened in Vyshneve.
- The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii told Interfax-Ukraine that the facility where the explosions occurred is not under the control of the Armed Forces. He also said that the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces prohibiting the placement of ammunition depots and other similar facilities near civilian buildings remains in effect.
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