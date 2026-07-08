Ukrainian “Sea Baby” drone attacks Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Black Sea

A “Sea Baby” naval drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit a Russian shadow fleet tanker “Blue” in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The special operation took place on the morning of July 8 near occupied Yalta. The vessel was in Ukraineʼs exclusive economic zone.

The drone hit the stern of the tanker and caused significant damage. Russian aircraft tried to intercept the naval drone, but to no avail.

The Blue vessel is under sanctions by the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia and Ukraine for illegally transporting Russian oil in circumvention of international sanctions. It belongs to the “Suezmax” class — large ocean-going tankers that transport significant volumes of oil and petroleum products.

SBU noted that strikes on ships of the Russian shadow fleet are part of systematic work to reduce the economic potential of the aggressor state.

"It is with the help of such tankers that Russia circumvents international sanctions and receives billions in profits from oil exports, which it uses to finance the war against Ukraine," the special service added.