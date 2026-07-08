NATO countries will provide Ukraine with €70 billion in military aid in 2026

In 2026, NATO leaders pledged to allocate €70 billion for military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine, and no less than this amount the following year, 2027.

This is stated in the final declaration of the NATO summit in Ankara.

The document notes that Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security, and allies are united in their “unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”. At the same time, Russia “poses a long-term threat” to the Euro-Atlantic community.

The declaration states that the bulk of aid to Ukraine is provided by European countries and Canada through bilateral and multilateral support mechanisms. The aid should be "fair, predictable and sustainable in the long term".

In addition to supporting Ukraine, summit participants announced over $50 billion in new defense purchases, and pledged to increase weapons production, develop modern military technologies, air defense systems, UAV systems, and artificial intelligence.

The NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara runs from July 7-8. It is taking place amid pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has long criticized allies for "ridiculous" budgets and demanded that spending be increased to 5% of GDP.

On the first day of the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that by 2025-2026, NATOʼs European members and Canada would increase defense spending by another $258 billion. The countries already spend about 4% of their GDP on security and are ready to take on more responsibility to match spending with the United States.

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