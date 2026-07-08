Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet

On July 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the eastern direction.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are no details yet about the destruction of the plane. The Russian military correspondent Fighterbomber claims that the crew of the plane survived. According to him, the Russian plane was shot down by the Patriot air defense system and an F-16.

This is the 437th Russian aircraft that Ukraine has destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Defense Forces have also destroyed 353 helicopters.

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