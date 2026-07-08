Kyivʼs Pechersk Court says it only temporarily banned ACC and “Slidstvo.Info” from publishing an investigation about the brother of the SBI head

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv reported that they had only temporarily banned Investigation.Info and the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) from publishing an investigation into the property of Oleksandr Sukhachev, the brother of the head of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachev.

This is reported by Suspilne, which received the courtʼs response to their request.

On July 7, journalists reported that the decision appeared on July 6 — just as they were preparing to publish an investigation into 143 apartments and office space that, according to them, belong to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The court responded that during martial law, the court may restrict the exercise of the right to freedom of speech. It also provides for cases when interference with private life may be deemed necessary.

It states that information in the investigation “is protected by law and cannot be used without the consent of the person to whom it relates” (this refers to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation).

The Pechersk court emphasized that "the law guarantees a balance of rights of the participants in the case," so "Slidstvo.Info" can present its arguments and apply to the court to lift the ban. Journalists can also file an appeal.

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