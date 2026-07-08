Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on the joint production of BARS UAV-missiles

Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement to jointly produce BARS UAV-missiles. The first stage of the project will be financed by the German side.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

All manufactured equipment will be transferred to the Ukrainian army. The agreement was signed by Sybiha together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The document was concluded within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative after joint work by the Ukrainian and German Defense Ministries.

The Build with Ukraine initiative involves exporting Ukrainian military technologies and opening production lines abroad. This includes the production of various types of drones and missiles in the territories of Ukraineʼs partner countries that finance defense production.

BARS is a hybrid cruise missile-drone with a medium range of 700-800 km. Its warhead weighs 50-100 kg, and the speed reaches 800 kmph. The weapon is intended for mass production and strikes on Russian infrastructure. Serial production began in 2025.

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