SBU attacked an oil pumping station 1 500 km from the border. What is known

On the night of July 8, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the “Cherkasy” oil pumping station in the Russian region of Bashkortostan. It is located 1 500 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

SBU reported this in a telegram.

The “Cherkasy” station is one of the key facilities of the “Transneft-Urals” system. It receives, accumulates, stores and pumps fuel from the Ufa oil refining complex to the main pipelines. Through it, Russia exports almost 2 million tons of petroleum products every year, and in total, 27 tanks with a total volume of over 385 thousand cubic meters are stored there.

The attack by eight Ukrainian drones caused a fire in the area of the tank farm and at the stationʼs production facilities. This will complicate the delivery of fuel to the central and eastern regions of Russia: there may be disruptions in the oil product transportation system that supplies fuel to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

Exilenova+ / Telegram

The General Staff also wrote that on the night of July 8, the Defense Forces struck two oil refineries, six tankers, and the “Borisoglebsk” airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia. In addition, 6 tankers of the shadow fleet were attacked, one of which was in the Black Sea and 5 in the Azov Sea. The vessels were involved in the military logistics of the Russian army.

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