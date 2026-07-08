Norway allocates another €268 million to Ukraine for air defense missiles

Norway is allocating approximately €268 million more to Ukraine for “Patriot” air defense missiles.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

Along with Denmark, Germany, and Canada, Norway will order the new missiles directly from the American manufacturer. Oslo also plans to purchase Patriot missiles from countries that already have them in service, in order to transfer them to Ukraine more quickly.

Norway will also continue its participation in the PURL program, through which NATO coordinates the transfer of funds and supplies modern American weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems.

In addition, the Norwegian government has set aside funds to participate in a Ukrainian initiative to create a separate ballistic missile defense system. The countryʼs Ministry of Defense noted that such cooperation could strengthen the security not only of Ukraine, but also of Norway itself and other NATO allies.

According to the countryʼs government, Norway provided Ukraine with over €2.69 billion for air defense development in 2023-2025. In total, Norway plans to provide Ukraine with about €7.8 billion in assistance in 2026, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported in February.

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