A man took people hostage in a hair studio in Odesa. He has already been detained

An unknown man took people hostage in a hair studio in Odesa. He has already been detained.

First, Telegram channels wrote about this, and later the information was confirmed to RBC-Ukraine by the National Police.

In the morning, a man entered a hair salon in the Khadzhibeysky district of Odesa and locked himself inside with several people. He did not threaten people, but refused to open the door. The police arrived at the scene, and law enforcement officers negotiated with the man.

Eventually, the police opened the door to the barbershop, and the man did not cause any harm to the people inside. The man was detained, law enforcement officers are currently speaking with him, and medical assistance was called for him.

The manʼs identity is not being revealed, and his motives are also unknown.

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