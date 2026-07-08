FIFA will consider the possibility of returning Russian teams to international tournaments after the International Olympic Committeeʼs decision to lift restrictions on Russians.

This is reported by Sky News.

The federation said it would analyze the International Olympic Committeeʼs decision and then decide what to do next. At the same time, FIFA has already approved the participation of the Russian U-15 team in the youth world championship, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in October.

Russian national teams and clubs have not participated in international FIFA and UEFA tournaments since 2022, following Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war resulted in Russia missing out on qualifying for the 2022 and 2026 menʼs World Cups, as well as the 2023 womenʼs World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in February that the organization should consider allowing Russian teams back in. According to him, “this ban has achieved nothing, it has only created more disappointment and hatred”.

UEFA also tried to return Russian youth teams to international tournaments in 2023, but abandoned this idea after a negative reaction from European football associations.

On July 7, IOC revoked its recommendations that limited the participation of Russians, explaining this by the fact that the Russian Olympic Committee allegedly no longer includes sports organizations from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, IOC emphasized that each federation will decide on the issue of admitting Russians, their flag, anthem, and participation of officials. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called this a "warning signal" and called on countries hosting international competitions not to allow Russian state symbols.

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