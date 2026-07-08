Ukraine attacked 9 more tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Azov Sea

On the night of July 8, Ukrainian troops attacked 9 more tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Azov Sea.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Also that night, six electrical substations in Crimea and 53 other military targets were hit.

In total, over the past 72 hours, the UAV Forces have struck 21 vessels: 19 tankers of the shadow fleet, one dry cargo ship, and one ferry in Kerch.