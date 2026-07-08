The Russians attacked Ukraine with seven missiles and 169 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the Black Sea, five “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 169 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The missiles flew from temporarily occupied Crimea and the Bryansk region of Russia. Drones of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” type and drone-simulators of the Parody type from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russia), Donetsk (TOT), Hvardiyske, Chauda (TOT Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 139 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Five “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles failed to be shot down at four locations and 20 strike UAVs failed to be shot down at 11 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at seven locations, and two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles failed to reach their targets.

Two people were injured in Russian attacks in Kyiv at night. Fires broke out in the Desnyansky and Svyatoshynsky districts of the capital — they have already been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reported.

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In Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured overnight due to Russian attacks: a 43-year-old man and a 76-year-old man and woman. 15,342 subscribers were left without electricity, the Regional Military Administration said.

Two people were injured in a Russian strike in Kharkiv. The Russians struck in the Nemyshlyansky and Osnovyansky districts. In total, more than 30 private houses were damaged, the city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

In Kherson, a 49-year-old man is in serious condition after Russians struck a minibus in the Korabelny district. Two more men were injured in a drone attack on a car, and a 66-year-old woman was injured by shelling, the City Military Administration said.

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