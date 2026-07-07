Canada allocates a new $900 million aid package to Ukraine. What will it include

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $900 million, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey.

Zelensky said that the funds will, in particular, be used to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense. The countries are also preparing an agreement on cooperation in the field of drones — the “Drone Deal”.

"Protection of life is the main thing, and Russian strikes with ballistic missiles, other missiles, and drones are terror that must be overcome together with partners. I am grateful to Canada and to you, Mark, personally, for understanding this," President Zelensky noted.

The Canadian Prime Ministerʼs office reported that of this amount, approximately $334 million will go to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, almost $281 million for 35 new armored vehicles, and approximately $35 million for the supply of critical technologies and engineering equipment.

"This is medium-term assistance. By medium-term, I mean the next few months. This assistance will include the supply of military equipment, ammunition and other support in addition to this vital air defense assistance," the Canadian prime minister said.

Separately, Canada has invited Ukraine to become a founding member of the bank in the field of defense, security and resilience. It will work to attract capital, expand access to financing, develop defense-industrial potential, scale up and implement technologies proven in real combat conditions, and deepen industrial partnerships between participating states.