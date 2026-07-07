Ukraine signed a “Drone Deal” with Estonia

Ukraine and Estonia have concluded an agreement on cooperation in the defense sector in the Drone Deal format. It was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

This was reported by President Zelensky.

The Drone Deal was signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara. The agreement will develop joint military production in the two countries.

This is the seventh agreement in this format. In particular, on June 9, it was signed with Latvia. On the same day, Ukraine and Latvia signed a Joint Declaration on Strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Security and Defense. This concerns the exchange of experience, cooperation in the defense industry and air defense, in particular, the joint development of missile defense in Europe.

The Drone Deal is a program that involves the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and other defense technologies. It was previously signed with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Lithuania, and work began on a Drone Deal with the Netherlands in April.

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