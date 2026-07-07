Centrenergo withdrew the lawsuit against Bihus.info, which was filed due to the material on the modernization of Trypilska TPP

The energy company "Centrenergo" has withdrawn its lawsuit against Bihus.Info. The company demanded the removal of the journalistsʼ video about the modernization of the Trypilska TPP destroyed by Russian strikes, the removal of the news from the website and YouTube, and the recovery of UAH 1 million in compensation.

This was reported by the CEO of PJSC "Centrenergo" Serhiy Isachenko.

According to CEO, this does not mean that “Centrenergo” agrees with the information in the Bihus.Info story "The New Power Unit was Exchanged for Old Schemes?" He added that a number of statements in the video materials are untrue.

In particular, he relies on the statement of the Ministry of Energy, which confirmed that the modernization of one of the power units of the Trypilska TPP by switching from coal to biofuel is impossible.

He also reported that the expert from the Reform Architecture Fund Olha Yevstihneeva, who was negotiating with the Swedish fund Swedfund, which was ready to provide money for the development of a feasibility study for the construction of a new power unit on the territory of the Trypilska TPP, was fired by the Fund, and this is not related to the modernization of the TPP (previously, the expert gave a comment on the modernization to journalists from Bihus.Info).

Yevstihneeva was negotiating with investors who were ready to invest in the modernization, but, according to her, she was fired when “Centrenergo” began to slow down the process.

What preceded

Six months ago, Bihus.Info journalists found out that “Centrenergo” was transferring large advances to intermediary companies that purchased coal. According to their information, some of the coal never arrived, and the money for it was not returned.

In addition, journalists claimed that the company was slowing down the modernization of the Trypilska TPP in order to preserve old corruption schemes with coal (the TPP was supposed to be restored with EU grant funds). At that time, Yevstihneeva said that it was unprofitable for “Centrenergo” to switch from coal to biofuels in order not to lose demand for coal.

Journalists also reported that in April 2026, “Centrenergo” and the European Investment Bank signed a technical assistance grant for €350 000 to develop a strategy for the plantʼs transition from coal to biofuels.

After the investigation was published, journalists reported that “Centrenergo” had filed a lawsuit against them. In turn, the company explained that it filed the lawsuit because the materials damaged its business reputation, which affected cooperation with international donors and partners, investments, and infrastructure restoration.

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