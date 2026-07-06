Prince Harryʼs team said he would live at Buckingham Palace during his visit to London — they denied it 15 minutes later

Prince Harry will not be staying at Buckingham Palace during his visit to London, although his team announced on the morning of July 6 that he had accepted the invitation.

The Guardian writes about this.

The Duke of Sussex is due to visit London and Birmingham on business related to the Invictus Games. On July 6, media reported that he had accepted an invitation from Buckingham Palace, but 15 minutes later, the BBC reported that the palace had denied the claim.

Prince Harryʼs spokesman said the kingʼs offer was "withdrawn at the last minute". The day before, on Saturday, the media wrote that Prince Harry had initially rejected the offer on his own behalf, as well as on behalf of his wife and children, and after some time changed his mind.

However, the appropriate reception facilities and staff were no longer available. Buckingham Palace said that due to the late warning, they did not have time to prepare everything to receive the guests.

The Duke of Sussexʼs team clarified that he wanted to resolve security issues first and then he could accept the invitation.