The Chinese and Russian militaries will hold joint naval exercises in the sea and airspace near Qingdao, China, in July.

This was reported by the press service of the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

When the military finishes maneuvering, they will head to the Pacific Ocean to conduct a joint maritime patrol.

The exercise is part of an annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia. The statement said the aim is to learn how to jointly respond to security challenges and maintain peace and stability in the region.

China and Russia regularly hold joint military exercises. In May, Reuters, citing European intelligence and documents, reported that in late 2025, the Chinese Armed Forces secretly trained approximately 200 Russian soldiers who then went to war against Ukraine.

In addition, the document states that Russia and China signed an agreement in Beijing on July 2 on secret training, including in the field of drones. Under the agreement, Russian military personnel were to train at military facilities in Beijing, Nanjing and other cities, and Chinese military personnel were to train at Russian facilities.