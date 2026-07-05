An AWOL soldier detonated a grenade in the Odesa region. Police officers were injured

In the Odesa region, an AWOL serviceman detonated a grenade during a document check. Police officers were injured in the explosion.

This was reported by the National Police.

The incident occurred when police stopped a moped rider for violating traffic rules. During a document check, police found out that the man was AWOL.

The 52-year-old man then pulled out a grenade and began threatening the police. An explosion followed, injuring two police officers and the man himself.

"An investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit is working at the scene. After establishing all the circumstances of the incident, it will be given the appropriate legal qualification," the statement added.