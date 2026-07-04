Russia said it was ready to hand over the bodies of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kostyantynivka

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it is ready to hand over the bodies of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Russian media is writing about this.

Russia is proposing that Ukraine "cease shelling the city" from 12:00 to 18:00 on July 6. Moscow says it will wait for Kyivʼs response by 12:00 on July 5.

This morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Putinʼs statement about the alleged complete occupation of Kostyantynivka. President Volodymyr Zelensky also suggested that Putin meet in Kostyantynivka and end the war. The Kremlin said that they were ready to receive Zelensky in Moscow.

"If Kostyantynivka is now under Russian control, then Putin probably wonʼt have a problem meeting with me there and finding diplomatic solutions to finally end the war. But still, he wonʼt cross the front: the truth is very different from Putinʼs words," Zelensky wrote.