The “Azov” fighter suspected of collaborating with Russians in captivity, leading to death of his comrade

A soldier from the “Azov” Special Forces Unit of the National Guard was suspected of collaborating with the Russians while in captivity. According to the investigation, his actions led to the death of the head of the “Azov” medical service.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The serviceman was captured by Russia in 2022. The investigation established that there he voluntarily expressed a desire to join the PMC “Wagner”, which is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. But he did not have time, because he was returned to Ukraine during one of the prisoner exchanges in 2024.

The State Bureau of Investigation notes that while in captivity, the man tried to obtain leniency from the colony administration. To do this, he provided Russian representatives with information about Ukrainian prisoners of war, in particular, about the head of the “Azov” medical service. After that, the officer was systematically beaten and tortured, and later died in captivity.

Now the soldier has been charged with three counts:

the commission by a captured serviceman of actions aimed at harming other prisoners of war in order to ensure lenient treatment of himself by the enemy;

aiding and abetting torture;

an attempt on collaborative activities.

The grounds for the announcement of suspicion were, in particular, the testimonies of soldiers released from Russian captivity who were in the same colony with him. Their testimonies confirm the results of investigative actions and expert studies.

The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

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