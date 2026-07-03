Sweden stops using Russian transliteration of Ukrainian geographical names. Kiev will be replaced with Kyiv

The Swedish government has officially switched to Ukrainian spelling of geographical names of Ukraine in the countryʼs communications.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Government institutions and the diplomatic service of Sweden will use Kyjiv/Kyiv instead of Kiev, Odesa instead of Odessa, and Donbas instead of Donbass.

"Names are not just words. They carry history, identity and the right of a people to self-determination," said Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer-Stenergard.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked Sweden and called the decision "completely logical".

Since October 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the Center for Strategic Communications, has launched an online campaign #CorrectUA, the goal of which is the correct use of the name Kyiv (#KyivNotKiev).

CorrectUAʼs goal is to change transliterations in English, as the Russian spelling of Ukrainian cities is still quite common. They became established due to the Russification policies pursued by the Tsarist government, and then the Soviet government.

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