Fedorov sent letters to 40 partner countries asking them to urgently transfer “Patriot” missiles to Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has sent letters to nearly 40 partner countries requesting that they urgently transfer “Patriot” missiles to Ukraine this month.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Fedorov proposes that allies exchange missiles from existing stocks for future deliveries contracted for Ukraine.

The minister also asked partners to contribute to the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms — he called them the fastest and most reliable ways to supply the necessary missiles to “Patriot”.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that Kyiv has already signed a contract for hundreds of PAC-2 missiles for “Patriot” with the support of Germany, but they will begin to be delivered in the coming years.

Ukraine has also taken a step towards purchasing about a hundred “Patriot” missiles for $1 billion with an EU loan, and this year, for the first time, it began receiving missiles from European partnersʼ warehouses. However, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this is not enough.

"Ukraine critically needs additional missiles for the ʼPatriotʼ systems. They are in the warehouses of partners. And it is precisely on quick decisions, scaling the PURL mechanism, and purchasing missiles through JUMPSTART that the protection of Ukrainian skies depends," the Ministry of Defense noted.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of the key outcomes of the NATO summit, which will take place on July 7-8 in Ankara, should be air defense for Ukraine, "if NATO still means anything to the allies".

As a reminder, on the night of July 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 496 drones and 74 missiles. The Russians fired a record 28 ballistic missiles at Kyiv in one attack. The death toll in the capital rose to 23, with 100 injured.

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