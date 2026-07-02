SBU detained associate professor of the Odesa Military Academy — he stole Ukrainian equipment and transferred data to the Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an associate professor at the Odesa Military Academy. He is suspected of treason.

The details are reported by SBU and the Odesa Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The 46-year-old man is a military engineer. Investigators claim that he had pro-Russian beliefs and in 2023 began to contact relatives and acquaintances in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

At that time, he was recruited by the Russian military intelligence (GRU). In exchange for cooperation, he hoped for a position in the occupation administration.

The official unjustifiably criticized Ukrainian military developments that had undergone expert evaluation of tactical and technical characteristics. He prepared negative conclusions on test projects of UAV and robotic systems.

Law enforcement officers also claim that the detainee copied and sent the Russian curator design documentation for new Ukrainian strike drones. But SBU misinformed the enemy and also prevented the transfer of secret information.

The detainee also tried to recruit other academy employees. When he campaigned openly, he encountered resistance, so he made covert attempts to recruit another employee.

The man was caught red-handed while trying to send documents to the curator. He is currently being held without bail. On suspicion of treason during martial law, the man faces life imprisonment with confiscation.

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