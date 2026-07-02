Russian Embassy in Sweden reports drone “attack”

The Russian Embassy in Sweden reported that on the night of July 2, it was "attacked" by two quadcopters. One of them dropped a container of red paint onto the diplomatic missionʼs territory, and the other, with a mock homemade explosive device attached, fell near the embassy building.

The Russian embassy reported this on social media.

The Russians call this an attempt to intimidate embassy staff and say there have been dozens of such incidents in two years. They also accuse Swedish law enforcement of "only formally recording attacks on the Russian embassy" without leading to any results in the investigation.

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The Russian Embassy in Sweden reported a similar incident last year. Then, on the night of May 25, a quadcopter dropped a glass container with red paint onto the area in front of the embassy entrance.

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