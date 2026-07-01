Italy to allocate another €1 million to strengthen Ukrainian cyber defense

Italy will allocate another €1 million to Ukraine for cybersecurity projects over the next six months.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

This contribution brings Italyʼs total funding under the Tallinn Mechanism to €2 million. At the same time, on 1 July, the country took over the chairmanship of the Tallinn Mechanism from the UK for the second half of 2026.

At this time, Italy plans to focus on strengthening the cyber defense of government agencies, protecting critical infrastructure facilities, and the professional development of Ukrainian cybersecurity specialists.

Italy has already financed two cyber projects in the Ternopil region for almost €900 000. The funds were directed to modernizing digital infrastructure and creating a secure network.

Another project worth over €570 000 is being implemented in the Odesa region — a secure system will be created for the regional information and analytical center.

In addition, Italian partners financed an analytical review of the National Cybersecurity System of Ukraine for 2025 and supported the participation of the Ukrainian youth team in the competition.

The Tallinn Mechanism was established in December 2023 to coordinate international assistance to Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity. It includes 14 countries, with a lead state changing every six months.

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