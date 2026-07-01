Ukraine opens arms exports to partner countries. How it will work

Ukraine opens arms exports to partner countries. The mechanism establishes uniform rules for the state, manufacturers, and partners.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to Fedorov, the new mechanism will provide that Drone Deal partners with whom Ukraine has agreements will be able to purchase Ukrainian weapons, technologies, and work with Ukrainian manufacturers.

Export applications will be considered within 30 days. The mechanism applies to the transfer of weapons and defense technologies worth UAH 15 million or more.

Fedorov also said that the list of partner states will be formed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the list of critical goods that cannot be transferred will be formed by the Ministry of Defense together with other relevant bodies.

In addition, the minister noted that the intellectual property rights in the weapons will remain. They can be transferred to third countries only with the written consent of Ukraine: in this case, 20% of the cost will go to the state budget.

At the same time, manufacturers will be able to export only those products that can be simultaneously supplied to the state and abroad without a deficit for the Ukrainian army.

The “Drone Deal” is a program that involves the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and other defense technologies.

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