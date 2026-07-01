“General Chereshnya” bought the apartment of Russian designer Artemy Lebedev in Kyiv. What for

The company "General Chereshnya" — one of the largest manufacturers of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine — purchased the nationalized apartment of Russian designer and propagandist Artemy Lebedev in Kyiv at auction.

This was written about on Facebook by “General Chereshnya” and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The proceeds from the sale will be transferred to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. The apartment will be turned into a space for a new Ukrainian culture.

The three-room two-level apartment with an area of 138.5 m² is located in the center of Kyiv near the Golden Gates. It was bought for UAH 3 500 001, which is almost UAH 3 million more than the starting price.

Artemy Lebedev is a Russian designer, businessman, and propagandist. In 2022, he traveled to the occupied Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, where he filmed a propaganda story commissioned by the Russian authorities. Lebedev took photos on the roof of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and called visiting the occupied territories “the small joys of a full life”.

In June 2022, he was sanctioned in Ukraine for Russian propaganda against Ukraine. In 2023, SBU informed Lebedev of the suspicion, and at the same time, two of his apartments in Kyiv were seized as state revenue.

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