The Russians launched two missiles and 150 drones into Ukraine overnight. What is known about the consequences

The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile, 151 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack UAVs, and “Parody” simulator drones. The air defense neutralized the Kh-59 missile and 130 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army struck from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Hvardiyske (in Crimea). 17 drones were hit in 16 places, wreckage was found in four. Information about the downing of the “Iskander” is being clarified.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the invaders attacked five gas stations. A woman was killed, three more people were injured. Enterprises, a cultural center, an administrative building, a memorial, a gymnasium, shops, and a gas station were damaged.

In Kherson at around 7:00 AM, the Russians hit a minibus with a drone — two people were killed and five were injured.

A woman was injured in Zaporizhzhia. She was hospitalized with injuries to her arms, legs, and abdomen.