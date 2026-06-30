The term for using funds from “National Cashback” will be extended until the end of July

The term for using accumulated funds under the “National Cashback” program will be extended by one month. They will be available for spending until July 31, 2026 inclusive.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Ukrainians will begin receiving cashback payments for April starting July 3. Along with this payment, citizens will also be credited with cashback on fuel, which was valid from March 20 to May 31. The maximum amount of such compensation for April was UAH 1 000.

Unused funds from “National Cashback” as of the end of the day on July 31 will be returned to the state budget. Then the program will continue to operate in the usual mode — users will receive 5% or 15% compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian-made goods. Namely:

5% cashback is awarded for purchases of food, auto parts, pharmacy products, and garden products.

15% cashback is awarded for non-food products, such as clothing, shoes, appliances, toys, goods for hobbies, recreation, repairs, as well as food products: hard and soft cheeses, pasta, oatmeal and buckwheat groats.

You can learn more about the distribution of interest on the "National Cashback" page or by using the barcode scanner in "Diia" in the "National Cashback" section.

The accumulated funds can be used for: