The former head of the Ministry of Culture was sent under night house arrest — he is a defendant in the case of illegal departure of men abroad

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the former acting Minister of Culture under night house arrest.

This was reported to Babel by the head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Mariana Hajovska-Kovbasyuk.

This is Rostyslav Karandeev, who appears in the case of illegal departure from the country of men subject to military service.

"Prosecutors requested 24-hour house arrest. After studying the full text of the courtʼs ruling, a decision will be made on a possible appeal of the first instance courtʼs decision," she noted.

What is known about the case?

On June 20, Rostyslav Karandeyev was charged with facilitating the illegal smuggling of people across the state border of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, eight men were registered as members of a musical group that was supposed to go abroad to participate in charity concerts. However, in reality, they had no connection to musical activities.

At first, border guards refused to let them cross the border. Then the then-head of the ministry sent a second letter to the State Border Guard Service. As a result, eight men of military age left Ukraine and have not returned yet.

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