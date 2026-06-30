The Large Hadron Collider was stopped for 4 years. What happened

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has planned to shut down the Large Hadron Collider, the worldʼs most powerful particle accelerator, for four years.

This is stated in the centerʼs message.

After the last physical launch, the accelerator was shut down to begin its third long shutdown period, a major maintenance program during which the collider will be modernized, upgraded, and equipped with new equipment.

This shutdown will be the largest intervention in the CERN accelerator complex since the collider was built.

Scientists expect that the updated collider will increase its luminosity by 10 times — this will significantly expand the possibilities for studying the fundamental laws of nature.

What is known about the Large Hadron Collider?

Since it began operating in 2008, the collider has pushed the boundaries of science and technology, becoming one of the most ambitious scientific instruments ever created by mankind. In 2009, the accelerator conducted its first proton collisions and quickly became a unique tool for discovery.

The most famous achievement of the HAC was the discovery on July 4, 2012, when scientists discovered the Higgs boson, an elementary particle that confirmed a mechanism proposed almost half a century ago.

In the following years, the HAC helped make hundreds of important discoveries: in particular, scientists discovered more than 85 hadrons, established limits on the existence of new particles, investigated the imbalance between matter and antimatter, the nature of the quark-gluon plasma, and made measurements important for astrophysics.

In addition to scientific results, the HAC contributed to the development of technologies in the field of accelerators, superconductors, computing, and international cooperation.

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