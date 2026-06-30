Extreme heat has moved to eastern Europe. Slovakia fixed record temperature, Hungary warns of “difficult days”

The so-called heatwave that caused high temperatures and deaths in Western Europe last week has moved into central and eastern Europe, with Slovakia recording a new record high of 40.5°C, surpassing the previous high of 40.3°C set in 2007.

The Guardian writes about this.

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the temperature in Budapest (Hungary) will exceed +40 °C on June 30. Temperatures in Belgrade (Serbia) and Bucharest (Romania) reached +38 °C and +37 °C on June 29.

In Hungary, authorities have published a list of more than 2 000 air-conditioned cooling centers across the country. Prime Minister Péter Magyar has declared “two of the most severe days of heat”. Extreme heat warnings have been issued for residents of Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In Croatia, a red alert was issued for Zagreb, as well as the tourist cities of Split and Dubrovnik. On the island of Vis, dozens of firefighters, using four aircraft, were battling a heat-related pine forest fire.

In Western Europe, the heat wave has subsided. In France, it led to over 1 000 deaths on June 24-26, and in Spain , over 800 deaths were recorded due to weather conditions. In Germany, tram tracks were deformed in some cities due to the heat, which led to disruptions in transport. In Italy, heavy rains, floods and landslides were recorded in the Alto Adige region due to a sharp change in weather.

it led to over 1 000 deaths on June 24-26, and in , over 800 deaths were recorded due to weather conditions. In tram tracks were deformed in some cities due to the heat, which led to disruptions in transport. In heavy rains, floods and landslides were recorded in the Alto Adige region due to a sharp change in weather. In Ukraine, on June 29, temperature records were also recorded in some cities: in Lutsk (Volyn region), the temperature reached +39.3 °C; in Rivne — +37.6 °C, in Uzhhorod — +37.9 °C.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.