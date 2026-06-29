Europe breaks temperature records. France records 1 000 heat-related deaths in three days

Franceʼs health authorities reported that around a thousand additional deaths were recorded in the country on June 24-26 at the peak of a record heat wave. And over the weekend of June 27-28, several countries set new temperature records.

This data was collected by the Associated Press.

Germany set temperature records for three consecutive days. The community of Nysemünde near the Polish border recorded +41.7 °C. The Czech Republic recorded its hottest day on record on June 28, with +41.9 °C. The previous record was set the day before, on June 27, with +40.9 °C.

A new study by the World Weather Attribution community of scientists says that record-breaking heat and humidity in Europe would have been impossible without climate change. Such heat was impossible 50 years ago, and is now 200 times more likely than 20 years ago.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that Europe is the part of the world that is warming the fastest — twice as fast as the global average.