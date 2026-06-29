UNESCO and the EU will allocate €2 million to help preserve Ukraineʼs documentary heritage

UNESCO is launching a new program to protect and preserve Ukraineʼs documentary heritage. It will be implemented with €2 million, with financial support from the European Union and the Government of Flanders.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

The project will be financed by the European Union and the government of the Belgian region of Flanders. This was reported during the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Gdansk.

The program provides support for archives, libraries, and other institutions that store documents, particularly in front-line regions. Funds will also be used to digitize documents and create systems for their long-term storage.

In addition, the project will develop the digitalization and long-term preservation of documents, in particular those of national minorities. It will promote open access to archives, and will also counteract the falsification of history.

The initiative continues a project launched in 2025. It will now cover the documentary heritage of the entire country, including national communities.