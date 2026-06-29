56 dead dolphins found on the Black Sea coast in June

In June, 56 dead dolphins were found on the Black Sea coast, which died as a result of hostilities. Concussed cetaceans were also found near Odesa.

This was reported by employees of the Tuzlivski Lymany National Nature Park.

According to experts, about 100 000 Black Sea cetaceans of three species died in the 4.5 years of full-scale invasion in the Black and Azov Seas.

The park emphasized that the Black Sea ecosystem is on the verge of collapse due to the war. This includes mine explosions, missile strikes, chemical pollution, the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station explosion, and the use of sonar to search for underwater military facilities.

All this makes it difficult for Black Sea cetacean populations to recover. The northwestern part of the Black Sea has been hit hardest.

The State Environmental Inspectorate reported in March that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 10 885 cases of environmental damage have been recorded, amounting to almost UAH 6.4 trillion in damages.

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