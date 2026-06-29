Nine Ukrainians were exposed in Poland for collaborating with Russians. They organized protests among Ukrainian refugees

In Poland, nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians are suspected of collaborating with Russians who organized Russian influence operations. They have already been expelled from the country.

This was written about in X by the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak and the spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator Jacek Dobrzynski.

The Ukrainians and Belarusians involved were exposed by the employees of the Polish Internal Security Agency together with the Border Guard. Since the fall of 2025, they have been paying Ukrainian refugees in Poland to participate in pro-Russian demonstrations.

The report of the Internal Security Agency states that the funds for these events came from Russia. Their actions are qualified as an attempt to influence Ukrainian migrants in Poland and use them to promote political slogans.

Dobrzynski added that the suspects were detained in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Krakow, Zakopane, and Bydgoszcz. They used sensitive topics to organize protests: information about high-profile corruption cases and current events in Ukrainian domestic politics.