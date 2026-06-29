Su-24M plane crash in the Khmelnytsky region: new details of the accident have emerged

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) interviewed dozens of witnesses and obtained DNA results in the case of the Su-24M plane crash in the Khmelnytsky region, where two pilots died.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

As investigators established, this flight was the planeʼs second that day. The military unit personnel did not detect any problems with the planeʼs technical condition either before the first or the next flight. All official documentation was drawn up in accordance with the established requirements.

The investigation confirmed that at the time of the accident the pilots were performing a combat mission, the details of which are not being publicly disclosed, but they were reported to investigators.

Separately, the investigation denied information circulating online that one of the pilots ejected.

Investigators conducted dozens of interrogations, including family members of the deceased, the command and their colleagues. According to eyewitnesses, both servicemen underwent the necessary medical examination before the flight, did not complain about their well-being and were in good spirits.

They are described as professional soldiers who were respected by their colleagues, and no problems in their family life that could be of importance to the investigation were found.

DNA testing confirmed that the deceased were 55-year-old Major Bohdan Zahorulko and 23-year-old Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Babenko from the 7th Petro Franko Tactical Aviation Brigade.

An internal investigation is also currently underway, conducted by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An independent aviation technical examination will be conducted after that.

The Su-24M bomber crash occurred on June 16, killing the pilot and navigator.

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