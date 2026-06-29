The Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of June 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 88 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army attacked Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, and from Chauda and Hvardiyske in occupied Crimea.

25 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in four more.