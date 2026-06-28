25 people killed in two plane crashes in one day. Plane carrying paratroopers crashes in France, helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia

On Sunday, June 28, two plane crashes occurred in France and Saudi Arabia, killing at least 25 people.

This is reported by the media BFMTV and the Saudi Press Agency.

A plane carrying paratroopers crashed on a road near a supermarket in the northeastern French town of Tombleny, killing all 11 people on board, local authorities said.

It is previously known that among the dead are the pilot, five instructors, and five nurses who were about to parachute for the first time.

Скриншот з відео BFMTV

On the same day, a helicopter belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company crashed in eastern Saudi Arabia near the city of Ras Tanura. According to the countryʼs Ministry of Energy, all 14 people on board, all Saudi citizens, were killed.

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