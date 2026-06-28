A monument to Mazepa will appear on Shevchenko Boulevard in Kyiv

A monument to Hetman Ivan Mazepa will appear on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in Kyiv.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky during the celebrations for the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

Today, a bust of Mazepa was installed on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, and a full-fledged monument will appear on Shevchenko Boulevard.

"I believe that the ideal place for him exists. It has existed since December 2013 on Shevchenko Boulevard. And I am sure that where Lenin fell, Mazepa will stand firmly," Zelensky said.

The Lenin monument on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in Kyiv was demolished on December 8, 2013, during the Revolution of Dignity. This event became one of the symbols of the beginning of the “Lenin fall” in Ukraine.

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