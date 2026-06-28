Israel kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated two Hamas commanders during strikes on the Gaza Strip — according to them, they participated in hostilities against the Israeli military.

This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The commander of the Nuhba unit Abd al-Rahman al-Karim Ziyada was killed on June 24 during a strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp area. The Israeli military claims that he participated in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Also on the 24th, during a separate strike in the Khan Yunis area, the head of the Hamas tunnel unit Kamal Najjar was eliminated.

Israel said both commanders posed a threat to its military, and the strikes used precision munitions and aerial surveillance to reduce risks to civilians.