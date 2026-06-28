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Israel kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza Strip

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated two Hamas commanders during strikes on the Gaza Strip — according to them, they participated in hostilities against the Israeli military.

This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The commander of the Nuhba unit Abd al-Rahman al-Karim Ziyada was killed on June 24 during a strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp area. The Israeli military claims that he participated in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Also on the 24th, during a separate strike in the Khan Yunis area, the head of the Hamas tunnel unit Kamal Najjar was eliminated.

Israel said both commanders posed a threat to its military, and the strikes used precision munitions and aerial surveillance to reduce risks to civilians.

  • On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invading the country and killing more than 1 200 people.
  • They also seized more than 250 hostages and took them to Gaza, some of whom were later killed. Israel then launched a counter-terrorism operation against the militants.

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