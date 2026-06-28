The Russians attacked Ukraine with eight missiles and 142 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of June 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with eight missiles and 142 strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Russia attacked with two “Zircon” or “Onyx” anti-ship missiles from the Kursk region, and six “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region.

The Russians also struck with 142 strike UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types and “Parody”-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia); temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized one “Zircon” or “Onyx” anti-ship missile, six

“Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 125 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. The missile and 14 strike UAVs were hit in 11 locations, and downed (fragments) also fell in 13 locations.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were injured due to Russian strikes on gas stations in Dnipro and Samariv districts. Fires broke out and cars were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

In addition, in the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovsk urban and Pokrovsk rural communities. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the sports school building. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.

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In Kyiv, fires broke out near a residential building and a service station during a ballistic attack. A non-residential building in the Darnytsky district also caught fire. One person was injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

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