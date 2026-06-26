President Zelensky appointed Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to San Marino and Malta. What is known about him

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to San Marino and Malta — he also serves as Ukraineʼs ambassador to Italy.

This is stated in Decrees No. 537/2026 and No. 538/2026.

In addition, Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Haman from the post of Ukraineʼs ambassador to Vietnam and Cambodia. Serhiy Nizhynsky was dismissed from the post of ambassador to Cyprus, and Olha Selykh from the post of ambassador to Oman.

What is known about Ihor Brusyl?

Brusyl has been Ambassador to Italy since March 2026. Prior to that, from March 17, 2021, he held the position of the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office. In addition, in 2025-2026, he served as Diplomatic Advisor to the President of Ukraine.

Brusyl began his career in 2002 with the Presidential Administration, where he was a chief consultant. He also worked in the Verkhovna Rada in 2005–2007 and 2011–2012 (he was a chief consultant and deputy head of the Administration Department). He worked at the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy in 2007–2011.

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