FT: SpaceX may launch Starlink mobile communications in the US

SpaceX is considering launching its own mobile communications service in the United States under the Starlink brand. If the project is implemented, the company will directly compete with the largest American mobile operators.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to four people familiar with the matter, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell told investors about these plans during a recent roadshow dedicated to a possible initial public offering of Starlink shares.

According to sources, the company is exploring the possibility of building its own terrestrial mobile network and selling mobile plans directly to users. This would make Starlink a direct competitor to carriers Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

SpaceX currently provides cellular services through partners. In particular, the company is working with T-Mobile, which uses Starlink satellites to expand coverage in areas where conventional cellular communication is absent.

As the Financial Times notes, entering the mobile communications market could be one of SpaceXʼs biggest commercial projects after the launch of Starlink. This would allow the company to reach a much larger market and be less dependent on telecommunications partners.

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