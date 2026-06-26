Ethnic Ukrainians in Moldova can now more easily obtain Ukrainian citizenship

The government has included Moldova in the list of countries where ethnic Ukrainians will be able to acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner.

This was written by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, there is a large Ukrainian community living in Moldova. Currently, to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, they need to pass exams in the Ukrainian language, the Constitution, and the history of Ukraine — but this is only possible in Ukraine.

The government wants to launch remote exams. They also plan to regulate the final stage of document processing through foreign diplomatic institutions so that you can get a passport without unnecessary obstacles.

Ukrainian citizenship through a simplified procedure

Citizens of 33 countries can obtain a Ukrainian passport in a simplified manner: 28 European countries, as well as the USA and Canada.

Citizens of these countries can obtain a Ukrainian passport without having to renounce their first citizenship. This procedure also works the other way around: the status of Ukrainians living abroad who have obtained foreign citizenship of one of these 33 countries is officially regulated, so they will not lose their Ukrainian passport.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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