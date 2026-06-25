Norwegian humanitarian organization suspends demining in Ukraine after death of its employees in the Kherson region

The Norwegian humanitarian organization Norwegian Peopleʼs Aid (NPA) is suspending demining operations in Ukraine after the death of two of its employees in the Kherson region on June 24.

This was reported on the organizationʼs website.

Two NPA mission staff were killed and four others were injured in Russian shelling of the village of Novopetrivka. One of them is in serious condition. Both the dead and injured are Ukrainian citizens.

The organization, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration, notes that Russian troops struck with an “Iskander” missile.

NPA has been working in Ukraine since 2022 and is one of the ten largest humanitarian organizations in the country. The organization has now suspended its work due to security concerns.

“This attack shows how dangerous it is to be a humanitarian worker in times of war. Unfortunately, this is part of a worrying trend: humanitarian organizations like ours, protected by international law, are increasingly being targeted. Ultimately, this affects the civilian population that depends on our aid,” said the organization’s Secretary-General Raymond Johansen.