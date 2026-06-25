Ombudsman Lubinets called on the government to lower the passing score for NMT to 130 points

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets called on the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Education and Science to lower the passing score for NMT from 150 to 130 points.

He wrote about this in a telegram.

According to him, this year children took NMT under air raids, in shelters, and during technical failures. Because of this, in June 2026, Lubinets received 21 complaints about problems during the NMT exam.

On this occasion, Lubinets has already written a letter to the government and the Ministry of Education and Science, where he put forward proposals, including lowering the passing score, restoring the right to appeal after the exam, publishing tests and correct answers after NMT, and regulating the exam for those children who are in places of deprivation of liberty.